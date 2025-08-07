Diploma’s (DPLM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,440 ($59.31) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPLM. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 5,600 ($74.81) to GBX 5,750 ($76.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($68.13) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Diploma Stock Up 0.3%

DPLM stock opened at GBX 5,428.40 ($72.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Diploma has a 52-week low of GBX 3,532 ($47.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,625 ($75.14). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,934.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,463.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 80.20 ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diploma had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diploma will post 163.7995512 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diploma

In related news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 44 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,867 ($65.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,141.48 ($2,860.65). Insiders have bought a total of 96 shares of company stock valued at $473,173 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

