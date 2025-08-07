Coelacanth Energy (CVE:CEI) Given a C$1.15 Price Target by Ventum Financial Analysts

Ventum Financial set a C$1.15 price target on Coelacanth Energy (CVE:CEI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Capital set a C$1.05 price objective on Coelacanth Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th.
In other Coelacanth Energy news, Director Robert John Zakresky sold 170,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$136,458.40. Also, Senior Officer John Nandor Fur sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$47,760.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,356 shares of company stock worth $320,493. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.
Coelacanth Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company owns approximately 150 net sections of Montney acreage located in the Two Rivers area of northeastern British Columbia.
