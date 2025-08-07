Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Stock Price Down 14.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Free Report) fell 14.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.14. 21,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 28,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Latch Stock Down 14.2%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.

About Latch

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

