Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZEUS

Olympic Steel Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $341.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Olympic Steel has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $44.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.50.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $496.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.60 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 0.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Olympic Steel will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olympic Steel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,637,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,082,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 648.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 100,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 690.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 68,912 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.