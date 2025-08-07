Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.58. 125,002 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 51,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.36 million, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Blue Foundry Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

In other news, Director Mirella Lang sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $39,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,245. This trade represents a 9.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,905,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,735,000 after purchasing an additional 59,081 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 659,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 35,998 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,198,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

