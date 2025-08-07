Empower Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

BITB stock opened at $62.72 on Thursday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $66.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.98.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

