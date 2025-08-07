Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $22.02 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 861,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,128 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF worth $22,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Dahring Cusmano LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Dahring Cusmano LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Insight Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF stock opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $188.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45. Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $29.19.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (FDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of emerging markets companies. FDEM was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

