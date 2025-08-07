T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.54% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $19,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,525,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,375,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,176,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,593,000 after acquiring an additional 27,704 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 321,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 194,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TDVG opened at $42.50 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $43.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average is $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.87.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

