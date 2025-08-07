Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $24.34 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 162.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 563,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,563 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $24,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.6% in the first quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 41,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 21,727 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 400,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after buying an additional 58,656 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 53,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter.

BATS BJUL opened at $47.94 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $246.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

