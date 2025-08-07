Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $25.10 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 658,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,060 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.31% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $25,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,571,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,856,000 after purchasing an additional 673,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,250,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,638,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,367,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,594,000 after buying an additional 304,520 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 670.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 211,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Croban purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,051,000.

TCHP opened at $46.91 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $32.67 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

