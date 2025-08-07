Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 492,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,650 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $22,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NJAN. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $220,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 8.1%

BATS NJAN opened at $51.71 on Thursday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $42.24 and a 52 week high of $51.52. The company has a market capitalization of $310.26 million, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

