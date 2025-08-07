Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MCS. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NYSE:MCS opened at $14.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $463.87 million, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.24. Marcus has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $23.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $206.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.79 million. Marcus had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 4.28%. Analysts anticipate that Marcus will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 52,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 2,963.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 34,647 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 2nd quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

