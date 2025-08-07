Costello Asset Management INC Invests $36,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $32.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

