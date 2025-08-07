300 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Purchased by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,309,000 after purchasing an additional 429,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Crocs by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,632,000 after purchasing an additional 89,647 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Crocs by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 880,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,484,000 after purchasing an additional 566,847 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 739,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,955,000 after purchasing an additional 60,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $352,769.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,554.45. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CROX stock opened at $105.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.11 and a 1 year high of $151.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $937.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.07 million. Crocs had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 43.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

