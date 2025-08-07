Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,530 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,092,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,089,000 after buying an additional 115,620 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,763,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,587,000 after buying an additional 126,316 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,361,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after buying an additional 113,544 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,123,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,446,000 after buying an additional 37,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,066,000 after buying an additional 90,512 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insider Transactions at Glacier Bancorp

In other Glacier Bancorp news, insider Lee Kenneth Groom sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $35,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $527,252.32. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

GBCI stock opened at $43.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.42. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Further Reading

