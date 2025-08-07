Costello Asset Management INC Acquires New Shares in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 531 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in BHP Group by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Argus downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Macquarie downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $63.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31.

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.