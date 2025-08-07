Empower Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 403.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $199.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.04, for a total value of $315,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 228,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,504,454.72. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Keller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.53, for a total value of $237,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,687.30. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,342 shares of company stock worth $5,572,791. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.0%
NYSE:GWRE opened at $225.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.80. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.61 and a 52 week high of $263.20. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 563.18, a P/E/G ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.16.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Guidewire Software
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- RSI Stock Soars 22% On Q2 Blowout—Will PENN Match the Momentum?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- How DigitalOcean’s Focus Is Fueling Explosive Growth
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Can Celsius Stock Keep Its Momentum Going Any Longer?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.