Empower Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 403.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $199.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.92.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.04, for a total value of $315,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 228,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,504,454.72. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Keller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.53, for a total value of $237,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,687.30. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,342 shares of company stock worth $5,572,791. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $225.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.80. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.61 and a 52 week high of $263.20. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 563.18, a P/E/G ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

