Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 104 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,108 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $114.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.83. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $115.69. The company has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

