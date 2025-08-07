Costello Asset Management INC Takes $30,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Moderna by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Moderna by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Performance

Moderna stock opened at $26.71 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.99) by $0.86. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 94.31%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Moderna from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRNA

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.