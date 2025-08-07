Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Michael Xie Sells 476,596 Shares

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,265,548.80. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $96.58 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 148.79%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 703.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2,184.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

