Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$62.25.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

TSE:SU opened at C$53.91 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$43.59 and a 52 week high of C$58.58. The firm has a market cap of C$67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 18.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Insider Activity at Suncor Energy

In other news, Director Russell Girling purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$50.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$504,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 25,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.99, for a total transaction of C$1,432,478.57. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

Featured Stories

