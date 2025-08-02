Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 91.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

