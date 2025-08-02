Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Has $842,000 Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Copa accounts for about 0.7% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Copa were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPA. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 14.3% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPA. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Copa from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Copa Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE CPA opened at $108.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.48. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $114.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $899.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.82 million. Copa had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

