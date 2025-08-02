Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Position Increased by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,110 shares during the period. Rocket Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.8% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,267,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,004,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,699 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3,163.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,569,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,727 shares during the period. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $18,428,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $15,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0%

RCKT stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $22.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $319.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.87.

View Our Latest Report on RCKT

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.