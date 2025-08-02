Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 956 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Reliance were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Reliance by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance by 11.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Reliance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Stock Performance

RS stock opened at $283.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $347.43.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

