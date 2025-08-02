Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 156.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 104.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1,563.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $86.45 on Friday. SEI Investments Company has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $93.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 66,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $5,573,099.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 6,937,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,699,410.96. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $1,668,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,843. This represents a 45.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,126 shares of company stock worth $20,082,409. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

