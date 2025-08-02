Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 19,370 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 167.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,370 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4,657.1% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $66.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.75.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 17.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.6332 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 64.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

View Our Latest Report on SLF

About Sun Life Financial

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.