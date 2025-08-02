LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,575,565 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 267,913 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises about 1.1% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.43% of eBay worth $445,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,805,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 883,986 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 99,608 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in eBay by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 48,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $91.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.68.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.55%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 10,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $831,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 306,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,228,813.25. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,206 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $1,729,847.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,222 shares of company stock worth $24,463,922 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of eBay to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.69.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

