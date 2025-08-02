Cumberland Partners Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.63% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUA. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,004,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,028,000 after purchasing an additional 394,652 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,124,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 979,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 288,480 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 1,259.7% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 828,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 767,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourpath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $17,740,000.

Shares of TUA stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

