Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRH Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $359,078.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,881.76. This represents a 22.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.38.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $87.72 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.71 and a twelve month high of $122.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.03 and a 200 day moving average of $98.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 46.97%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

