Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 9,440 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,255,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 12,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $120.91 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $99.84 and a 12-month high of $139.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $505.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.49%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

See Also

