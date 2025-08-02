Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 244.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41,046 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Pentair by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $100.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $110.71.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

