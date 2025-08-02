Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,386 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $41,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2,704.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,034 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5,396.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,081,000 after purchasing an additional 646,504 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,257,000 after purchasing an additional 487,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 627,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,017,000 after purchasing an additional 404,958 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $73,186,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.08.

Shares of CHKP opened at $188.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.54 and its 200-day moving average is $217.91. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $169.01 and a 12 month high of $234.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 33.21%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

