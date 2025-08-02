Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $5.56 Million in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1,079.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.85. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $63.53.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 55.26% and a return on equity of 52.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 124.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.