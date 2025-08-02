SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 2,271 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $42.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average of $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $44.22.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

