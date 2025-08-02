Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,083 shares during the period. Bowman Consulting Group makes up about 1.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.51% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 32,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 154,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWMN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bowman Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 176,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,489.50. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 6,024 shares of company stock worth $162,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWMN opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.34 million, a P/E ratio of 258.15, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $37.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.21). Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 2.74%.

Bowman Consulting Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 6th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

