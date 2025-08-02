Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stake Lifted by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 111.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 866.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTLA. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $104,617.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 106,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,989.24. The trade was a 6.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,534 shares of company stock worth $153,837 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $11.49 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.16. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a negative net margin of 1,154.10%. The business had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Featured Articles

