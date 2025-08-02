Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 574 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GFL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 968,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,145,000 after purchasing an additional 152,072 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 260,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 46,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,496,000 after acquiring an additional 355,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GFL. Scotiabank upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

NYSE:GFL opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average is $47.52. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 48.53% and a return on equity of 3.71%. GFL Environmental’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th were issued a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

