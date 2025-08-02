Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,069 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 1,346.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Cabot stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Cabot Corporation has a twelve month low of $70.40 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.00.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.29%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

