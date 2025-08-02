Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $6.84 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,653 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,709,000 after buying an additional 82,456 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Biogen by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,537,000 after acquiring an additional 499,074 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,705,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Biogen by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,550,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,046,000 after acquiring an additional 196,995 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,533,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,551,000 after buying an additional 381,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $131.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.13. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $213.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,550. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $219.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.63.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

