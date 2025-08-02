PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $8.58 Billion Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,638 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.51% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $8,580,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $624.65 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $642.94. The firm has a market cap of $629.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $615.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

