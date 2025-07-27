TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Director Sells C$331,504.00 in Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) Director Pierre Fournier sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.75, for a total value of C$331,504.00.
Pierre Fournier also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 20th, Pierre Fournier sold 2,000 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.93, for a total value of C$339,860.00.
TerraVest Industries Trading Down 1.2%
Shares of TVK opened at C$166.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$167.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$145.17. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$73.00 and a twelve month high of C$176.64.
Several research analysts have weighed in on TVK shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$171.00 to C$176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares upgraded TerraVest Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$134.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Desjardins upgraded TerraVest Industries to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TerraVest Industries from C$170.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised TerraVest Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$185.25.
TerraVest Industries Company Profile
TerraVest Industries Inc is a manufacturer of home heating products, propane, anhydrous ammonia, natural gas liquids transport vehicles, storage vessels, energy processing equipment, and fiberglass storage tanks. The company’s operating segments are Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service.
