Insider Selling: Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $293,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 520,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,635,970.50. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rubrik alerts:

On Wednesday, July 9th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $306,390.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $318,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 6,757 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $598,399.92.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $308,875.00.

On Thursday, June 5th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 30,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $3,007,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $332,010.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $900,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $293,335.00.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $1,600,800.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 5,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00.

Rubrik Price Performance

RBRK opened at $85.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.46. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.58) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rubrik in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RBRK shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Rubrik from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rubrik from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Rubrik from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBRK

About Rubrik

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.