GCL Global (NASDAQ:GCL) Trading Up 8.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of GCL Global Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GCL – Get Free Report) shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.07. 102,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 876,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GCL Global to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.

GCL Global Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GCL Global

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GCL Global stock. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in GCL Global Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. GCL Global makes up about 0.1% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCL Global Company Profile

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. unites people through immersive games and entertainment experiences, enabling creators to deliver engaging content and fun gameplay experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market.

Drawing on a deep understanding of gaming trends and market dynamics, GCL Group leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content to bridge cultures and audiences by introducing Asian-developed IP to a global audience across consoles, PCs, and streaming platforms.

