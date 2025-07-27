Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 48.72, a quick ratio of 48.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

