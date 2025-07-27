Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $708.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.42. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $6.54.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.66 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 32.12% and a negative net margin of 65.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Brandywine Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.91%.

In related news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney bought 61,576 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $250,614.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,949,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,804.44. This trade represents a 2.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brandywine Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,503,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,620,000 after buying an additional 1,459,236 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 950,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 282,031 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 119.7% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 30,028 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 89.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $6,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

