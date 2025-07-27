Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upgraded Main Street Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Main Street Capital from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.82. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $137.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.50 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 94.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Insider Transactions at Main Street Capital

In other Main Street Capital news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 13,664 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $811,231.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 181,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,198.62. The trade was a 7.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $40,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $41,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

