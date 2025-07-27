First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 2,606 Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NASDAQ:QBUF)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NASDAQ:QBUF – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.22% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

NASDAQ:QBUF opened at $28.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average of $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $141.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14. Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $28.22.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF Quarterly (QBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the QQQ ETF, up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months QBUF was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QBUF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NASDAQ:QBUF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.