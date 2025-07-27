Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Sells $75,028.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 37,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $75,028.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,103,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,206,474. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, July 21st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 70,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $140,700.00.

On Friday, July 18th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 3,957 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $7,914.00.

Shares of LDI opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $273.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wilshire Advisors LLC increased its position in loanDepot by 39.8% during the first quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group set a $1.40 price objective on shares of loanDepot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

