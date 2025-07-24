Brookwood Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,346 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 170,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,752,000 after buying an additional 16,897 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,365.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 640,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,234,000 after buying an additional 622,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,168. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.08 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3032 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

